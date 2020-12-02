Interest in deer hunting has increased this year in Wisconsin, according to preliminary figures released by state officials this week.
The news comes as a welcome reversal to a decades-long waning of the sport’s popularity, and many believe the trend is being driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are just tired of being inside, so they view this as an opportunity,” said Bret Owsley, a wildlife supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “What we’ve seen during economic downturns — certainly during the pandemic — more people are able to get outside. … A healthy, fairly cheap source of protein can be right out their back door.”
In many parts of Wisconsin, the annual nine-day gun season, which concluded Sunday, is observed religiously, drawing families and friends together for deer drives and Dionysian festivities at cabins and campgrounds.
This year, state hunting license sales exceeded 820,000, a 3.5% increase over the nearly 793,000 sold in 2019. Hunters also brought in a larger harvest, bagging in Grant County 4,906 deer — a more than 14% increase.
Chuck Cornett, a University of Wisconsin-Platteville professor, hunted with his daughter Cora on his rural Platteville farm. The two were rewarded with five kills, including a 13-point buck, one of the largest Cornett has ever harvested.
“I don’t know how many new people joined us in the woods, but I know that for the folks that it is part of their routine, they were certainly looking forward to it with an extra element of wanting to get out and being away from the pandemic a little bit,” he said.
The move to outdoor activity continues trends observed this spring and summer when the Wisconsin DNR reported record attendance at state parks.
After crowding prompted the governor to shut down most properties in April, parks reopened the following month and weekend attendance on May 16-17 was up more than 44% over the previous year. After camping reopened in mid-June, the percentage grew to 52%.
The Iowa DNR has also reported an increase in deer license sales in advance of its deer gun season, which begins Saturday, Dec. 5. Through Nov. 23, the state sold nearly 164,500 licenses compared to 147,000 over the same timeframe in 2019.
In Jo Daviess County, Ill., Scales Mound resident Jason Diedrich began hunting during bow season in October. Since the pandemic struck, he has had fewer distractions and consequently spent more time outside.
“The corn was out early, so I saw a lot of deer,” Diedrich said.
He accompanied his 12-year-old son, Will, on the first day of gun season, which began in mid-November. The boy took time off school and joined his father in a double stand, where he made his first shot.
“The weather was actually nice,” Diedrich said. “Especially with this year, it’s nice getting outside and doing something fun.”
During the first gun season, Jo Daviess County hunters harvested 1,027 deer, 22 more than 2019.
The State of Illinois issues about the same number of hunting licenses each year with little variation, according to DNR Deputy Director Rachel Torbert, who did not have figures readily available.
Growth in hunting enthusiasm is welcome news to states, as revenue from license and tag sales finances conservation projects, as do the excise taxes collected on firearms and ammunition purchases.
Owsley, the DNR supervisor, is intrigued by the possibility that the exposure hunting receives during the pandemic might buoy the sport — attracting a new generation of hunters and rekindling passion among those who fell away.
“Is that something that stays true or is this a blip on the radar?” he said. “We would like to see a trend that’s positive.”