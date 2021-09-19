Multiple local Iowa communities will elect new mayors in the Nov. 2 election.
Milt Kramer, who has been Manchester’s mayor since 1974, has said this year would be his last as mayor, and Dyersville Mayor Jim Heavens isn’t seeking re-election after nearly 15 years of service. Several other local mayors also did not file for reelection.
Candidates in local communities, excluding Dubuque, had until Thursday to file to appear on Nov. 2 ballots. Dubuque’s candidate filing period ended last month.
Here are the names of people who filed in local municipal races. Unless otherwise noted, all city council seats are four-year terms and mayoral seats are two-year terms.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Asbury
Three City Council seats — Matt Davidson, Russ Domeyer (i), Karen Klinkhammer, and Craig Miller (i) and John E. Richey (i).
Balltown
Mayor — Sherri Sigwarth (i).
Five two-year City Council seats — Shelli Schmitt (i), Peter Dupont (i) and Alyssa Latham (i). Council members Herb Sigwarth and Andy Wilwert did not file.
Bernard
Mayor — Rick McDonnell (i).
Three City Council seats — Rory Becker (i), Patrick Hentges (i) and Jessica Ries (i).
Cascade
Mayor — Mike Henry, Steven J. Knepper and Sue Knepper. Current Mayor Greg Staner did not file.
Three City Council seats — James Bruns, Michael J. Delany (i), Bill Hosch (i), Patrick Leitzen, John Bisenius, Megan Schell Oliphant and Riley Rausch (i).
Centralia
Mayor — Megan A. Schmitt (i).
Five two-year City Council seats — Chris S. Clasen (i), Judith A. Murphy (i), Mary Ann Reimer (i) and Steve Thul (i) and Randall J. Wuertzer. Council Member Verdus Petsche did not file.
Durango
Mayor — Irvin Johnson (i).
Three City Council seats — Tanya Avenarius (i) and Eugene Peterson (i). Council Member Robert Lee Clauer did not file.
Dyersville
Mayor — Alvin A. Haas and Jeff Jacque.
At-large City Council seat — Tom Westoff (i) and Ashley Wohlers.
Ward 1 City Council seat — Jim Gibbs (i).
Ward 3 City Council seat — Ben Ellison, Manessa Gaul and Mike Oberbroeckling (i).
Epworth
Three City Council seats — Karen Conrad (i), Dan Wilgenbusch (i) and Ben Wolf (i). Council Member Robbie Hosch did not file.
Farley
Mayor — Jay R. Hefel. Current Mayor Jeff Simon did not file.
Two City Council seats — Corey J. Birkel (i), Joseph M. Hollenback, Jack O’Brien and Justin Philipp (i).
Graf
Mayor — Alicia Soppe (i).
Three two-year City Council seats — Bob Schilling (i), Thomas E. Hefel (i) and Jeffery Schilling (i).
Holy Cross
Mayor, four-year term — Brian Maiers (i).
Two City Council seats — Mark Goedert (i) and Gayle Langel. Council Member Paul Maiers did not file.
Luxemburg
Mayor — Roger Oberbroeckling (i).
Three City Council seats — Andy Bockenstedt, Travis Bries, Matthew J. Ramler (i) and Richard L. Steffen (i). Council Member Helen Deutmeyer did not file.
New Vienna
Mayor — Roger Langel (i).
Two City Council seats — Incumbent Dave DuBois (i) and Jake Lehman. Council Member Mike Leuchs did not file.
Peosta
Mayor, four-year term — James Merten (i).
Three City Council seats — John Kraft (i) and Alexis Lundgren. Council members Karen Lyons and Michael Ackerman did not file.
Rickardsville
Mayor — Council Member David Ernzen. Current Mayor Daniel Doelz did not file.
Two City Council seats — Terry Dunkel, Ian Hunt, Neil Lawver (i), Andrew Katrichis and Melvin Wilgenbusch (i).
Sageville
Mayor — Wayne Kenniker (i).
Two City Council seats — Milton Eickman (i) and Cheryl Hird (i).
Sherrill
Mayor — Dave Beringer (i).
Three City Council seats — Robert J. Weidenbacher (i). Council members Brian Hefel and Jerome Kutsch did not file.
One City Council seat — Marc Hanson and Joyce Sabers (i). This seat is a two-year term to fill a vacancy.
Worthington
Mayor — Larry Smock. Current mayor Gary Langel did not file.
Three City Council seats — Julie Gansen. Council members Steve Engler, Martin Marugg and Ron Leuchs did not file.
Zwingle
Mayor — Russell Ryan (i).
Five two-year City Council seats — Helen Brown (i), Ali Chapman (i), Diana Freisinger (i), Joe Heister, Joan Kunde (i) and John J. Marcus (i) and Mike Petsche.
CLAYTON COUNTY
Elkader
Three City Council seats — Willis Patenaude, Daryl Koehn (i), Bryton Rentschler, Eric Grau, Deborah Schmidt and Tony Hauber (i). Council Member Bob Hendrickson did not file.
Garnavillo
Three City Council seats — No one has filed. The seats are held by Mat Mueller, Shelley Dietrich and Luke Clefisch.
Guttenberg
Mayor, four-year term — Council Member Fred Schaub. Current Mayor William Frommelt did not file.
Three City Council seats — Stephan Bahls, Michelle Geuder, Virginia Saeugling (i), Mark Herman and Mandy Ludovissy. One seat currently is held by Schaub. Council Member Mike Pierce did not file.
Marquette
Mayor — Stephen Weipert (i).
Three City Council seats — Patricia Cornell and Brittany Hemmer. The seats currently are held by Ryan Young, John Ries and Cindy Halvorson, none of whom filed.
McGregor
Mayor — Lyle Troester (i).
Three City Council seats — Janet Hallberg-Becker (i), Mel Wild and Charlie Carroll (i). Council Member Rogeta Halvorson did not file.
DELAWARE COUNTY
Earlville
Mayor — Dan Wheeler (i).
Three City Council seats — Only Dean Conrad has filed. The seats are held by Shannon Richardson, Rick Hillebrand and Dale Smock.
Manchester
Mayor, four-year term — Council Member Connie Behnken and Jeffery Ogden.
At-large City Council seat — Diane Hammell, Bryan Gray and Linda Schmitt. The seat currently is held by Behnken.
Ward 2 City Council seat — Mary Ann Poynor (i).
JACKSON COUNTY
Andrew
Mayor — No one filed. The position currently is held by Chris Fee.
Three City Council seats — Donald Regan and Tracey Till. The seats currently are held by Jessica Rowan, Brian Schmidt and Gregg Sommers, none of whom filed.
One City Council seat — No one filed. The seat, currently held by Chris Moore, is a two-year term to fill a vacancy.
Bellevue
Three City Council seats — Jo Fifield, Darla Russell-Lawson, Jayden Scheckel, Lyn Medinger (i), Lucy Ann Zeimet and Nicholas Kueter. Council members Jayson Heiar and Tammy Michels did not file.
Maquoketa
Mayor — Tom Messerli and Kevin Kuhlman. Current Mayor Don Schwenker did not file.
At-large City Council seat — Josh Collister (i) and Jim Trivette.
Ward 2 City Council seat — No one filed. The seat currently is held by Cory Simonson.
Ward 3 City Council seat — Brent Good (i). This seat is a two-year term to fill in a vacancy.
Ward 4 City Council seat — Richard Rickerl. The seat currently is held by Nathan Woodward.
St. Donatus
Mayor — Ron Hilkin (i).
Five two-year City Council seats — Tracy Benson (i), Pat Gregorich (i), Edward Pickel (i), Tricia Ploessl (i) and James Rolling (i)
JONES COUNTY
Monticello
Mayor — Council Member David Goedken. Current Mayor Brian Wolken did not file.
At-large City Council seat — Wayne Peach. The seat currently is held by Goedken.
Ward 2 City Council seat — Candy Langerman (i) and Jonathan Etringer.
Ward 4 City Council seat — Tom Yeoman (i).
Ward 1 City Council seat — Scott Brighton (i). This seat is a two-year term due to a vacancy.