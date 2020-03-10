The City of Platteville seeks applicants for a pair of three-year terms on the ET Zoning Board of Appeals. The terms end in April 2023.
The Planning and Zoning Division is responsible for administering the zoning, subdivision and floodplain zoning ordinances in the City of Platteville, and cooperatively administers these activities in the surrounding extraterritorial (ET) area with the Town of Platteville, according to the city website.
The board consists of six members and two alternates who are appointed by the president of the Platteville Common Council, subject to approval of the council.
The board meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
Applications are available in the city clerk’s office in the municipal building, 75 N. Bonson St., or at platteville.org/bc-etzba.