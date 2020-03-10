News in your town

Splash pad, new courts, shelters highlight concepts for revamped Dubuque park

As Iowa confirms 5 more cases of new virus, Dubuque-area leaders discuss preparations, potential impacts

Pancake breakfast to benefit Dubuque-area soldiers scheduled for deployment

Free workshop on dieting to be held in Jo Daviess County

Casino Night to raise funds for Darlington Canoe Festival

Centralia Peosta Fire/EMS food drive set for next 2 Saturdays

'I could not escape:' After victim's statement, Dubuque man sentenced to 5 years in prison for pimping

Dyersville council OKs $64,000 agreement in bid for $10 million grant

Teen injured when struck by vehicle outside Dubuque school

TV comedian, impressionist coming to Dubuque this summer

UnityPoint marks beginning of pediatric therapy expansion project in Dubuque

New Vienna historical society seeks photos, memorabilia of school

Rising country artist known for 'Drunk Me' coming to Dubuque

Stockton voters to weigh in on retail sale of cannabis

Local law enforcement reports

UW-P among 5 UW campuses phasing out coal as heating source this year

Manchester council approves decrease for portion of tax levy

Judge: Dubuque teen accused of sexual abuse to be tried as adult