Dubuque’s Mystique Community Ice Center is available for indoor public exercise use.

Walkers, joggers or runners are required to complete a waiver and hold-harmless agreement and they must pay a fee of either $1 per day or $75 annually to exercise in the center.

The center is open for public exercise from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as well as Friday through Sunday except during Dubuque Fighting Saints hockey games.

View the facility’s schedule online at mystiqueicecenter.com/schedule.

Waivers can be downloaded from mystiqueicecenter.com and must be submitted with payment to the center’s administrative office at 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive.

Call 563-583-4949 or visit mystiqueicecenter.com for more information.

