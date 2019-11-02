CASCADE, Iowa — Over the past few months, the members of Cascade’s Heart & Soul Committee have conducted interviews and surveys and otherwise gathered input on what makes the city special.
While more work is to be done, committee members will host a pair of workshops in which they will show their progress thus far and ask for more community input.
The workshops will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Cascade High School. The events will feature refreshments and door prizes, and child care will be provided.
“Our purpose at these meetings is to go over some of the data we have gathered thus far and then show everyone the value statements that have been created based on this data,” said committee member Shontele Orr. She added, “These statements are created solely on feedback we have received from the public. They are what matters most to the community, and we want to ensure we are hearing from everyone and getting it right.”
The Heart & Soul Committee divided its work into phases and is close to completing the second phase.
“We’re now prepared to share the stories we heard from individuals in our community and start asking if the themes we’ve extracted from these stories are, in fact, representative of us as the community of Cascade,” said committee member Molly Knuth.
More work lies ahead.
“In Phases 3 and 4, we will work on finalizing our communities’ values statements, arranging action plans and partnerships to carry out some of the priorities of our research, and setting up a stewardship team to ensure that these values are visible and carry on long after the formal Heart & Soul program is wrapped up,” Knuth said.
Committee members strongly encourage community members to attend the workshops and participate in future efforts.
“Even if they just want to listen, that is OK, too,” said Orr.
For more information, call Orr at 563-852-3614 or visit cascadeheartandsoul.com.