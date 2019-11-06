LANCASTER, Wis. — Inmates will be moved to the new Grant County Jail this week.
The 45 inmates will relocate from the old jail to the new facility that is part of the recently constructed Grant County Community Services Building outside of Lancaster.
“They will be moved only a few inmates at a time, with sheriff’s deputies bringing them over, so security should be strong,” said Sheriff Nate Dreckman.
The new jail has 106 beds, compared to the current facility’s 68.
Dreckman said Wisconsin Department of Corrections staff did a final inspection of the new jail on Monday and found what he called “a few minor things that need to get fixed, but nothing that would hinder the move.” Dreckman didn’t elaborate on the “minor things” mentioned.
The sheriff’s department’s investigations unit and patrol and support staff already moved into the new county building.