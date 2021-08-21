GALENA, Ill. — If there ever was a person to count on to make you laugh or to attend your grandchild’s high school graduation, it was LeRoy Hilby.
The Galena farm where he and his wife, Lela Mae Hilby, raised their family was abuzz with activity — first their children, then a pack of grandchildren when the homestead transformed for a few weeks into a veritable summer camp.
“Their farm was always home for us,” said LeRoy’s granddaughter Jessica Polfer. “It was a place where everyone was welcome.”
LeRoy died on June 28 from complications of surgery at age 81.
No matter how busy, he took time to sit and listen, family members said, holding their hand when they needed it and reminding them, “I love you.”
LeRoy was born on Jan. 9, 1940, to Ralph and Marcella Hilby, who farmed in Menominee. He graduated from high school at Loras Academy in Dubuque in 1957, whereupon he took jobs in construction and farming.
He met Lela Mae Pfohl at the former Moonlight Gardens supper club, which held dances on Sundays.
“When he asked if he could take me home, I said no,” she said, blushing.
Later in life, whenever the pair danced, people stopped to watch. LeRoy and Lela Mae stepped in sync from their hips to their toes.
They married in 1959. The newlyweds moved several times before resettling on a Galena dairy and hog farm, where they raised their seven children — Kathy, Deanna, Pattie Jo, Cindy, Michelle, Tim and Russell.
They had an enormous garden, from which they harvested tomatoes, lettuce, carrots, potatoes and radishes, and an orchard of cherry and apple trees, grape vines and a raspberry patch.
Farm work demanded their attention.
“It can be a hard life,” Jessica said. “Sometimes, people make it seem more like a Norman Rockwell painting.”
Paychecks are not steady, hours are not set, cattle escape from pastures, and machines break.
“I think he found enjoyment in that type of work, and there also is a pride to being able to provide for your family,” Jessica said.
Yet, LeRoy balanced work with merriment, whether it was playing euchre or 500 with the grandkids or turning a day of butchering into an impromptu social hour after cracking open a few beers.
LeRoy was never too busy to stop and shoot the breeze, said his son Russell Hilby.
Ask LeRoy if he would like a cold drink, and he would respond, “Is the Pope Catholic?”
When he had the time, LeRoy duck hunted or fished along the Mississippi River.
“He was the only man I ever knew that could be sleeping in the duck blind, hear ducks, shoot them and then kind of go back to sleep while the dog went out and retrieved them,” said his daughter-in-law, Lee Hilby.
If he caught a catfish, Jessica said, LeRoy might place it in one of the cattle troughs at the farm, where it would clean out the algae until the family was ready for a fish fry.
LeRoy had a knack for “making things happen,” sometimes comically, said his daughter Cindy Meyerhofer.
“Like he would butcher and stab himself in the leg, right next to his femoral artery,” she said. “He just didn’t think. Like he lit the house on fire, burning bugs out of the window.”
The local fire department extinguished the blaze that erupted after LeRoy used a torch to burn boxelder bugs that had infiltrated a window frame, which had partially rotted.
While hunting, he once shot a buddy’s silver Dodge Ram that blended in with the skyline. Another time, LeRoy fell into the Mississippi River while laying trout lines.
“With all of his shenanigans, Dad always set things right,” Cindy said.
LeRoy, a Catholic, recited the rosary every day. If he could not make Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena, he attended Saturday night.
“As a family, we prayed before every meal,” Jessica said. “You prayed before bed — giving thanks for the life that we had and each other.”
A few days before he died, LeRoy was hospitalized.
While he rested during a physical therapy session, Cindy jokingly asked her father if he was admiring the cute hospital staff. But LeRoy turned to the subject of his bride, Lela Mae, the most beautiful woman.
As Cindy recalled it, he said, “If you could only see her on our wedding day.”