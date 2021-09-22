Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A grant will help restoration efforts at a Dubuque historic site.
The James B. and Melita A. McDonough Foundation recently awarded the Dubuque County Historical Society $20,000 earmarked for the Mathias Ham House, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
Built and expanded during the course of the mid 1800s, the house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
A press release states that the grant funding will “support preservation and maintenance of interior finishes and upgrading of mechanical and building systems” at the house.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.