A grant will help restoration efforts at a Dubuque historic site.

The James B. and Melita A. McDonough Foundation recently awarded the Dubuque County Historical Society $20,000 earmarked for the Mathias Ham House, 2241 Lincoln Ave.

Built and expanded during the course of the mid 1800s, the house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A press release states that the grant funding will “support preservation and maintenance of interior finishes and upgrading of mechanical and building systems” at the house.

