ELKADER, Iowa — The City of Elkader and Main Street Elkader Board of Directors recently announced hiring Ashley Althoff as the city economic development director and Main Street Elkader director.
Althoff will begin in the position on Dec. 7, according to the announcement. The role aims to develop the city’s economy through attracting new businesses, promoting business expansion and working on the retention of existing businesses.
“I see the potential and beauty of this area, with a particular connection to the progressive and vibrant town of Elkader due to its amazing growth in the arts, tourism, local investment, sustainability and more,” Althoff said in the announcement. “I only hope to expand on these important efforts through this new role.”
A Clayton County native, Althoff graduated from Upper Iowa University in 2018. She previously served as the co-chair and marketing coordinator for Elkader’s Art in the Park Festival and as Textile Brewing Co.’s events manager.