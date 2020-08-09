Haley Meyer looks forward to the event every year.
“It’s a lot of fun and there are lots of things to do,” Meyer, of Dubuque, said Sunday at the Dubuque County Republican Summer Picnic & Social.
The annual event drew more than 80 people to the Dubuque Shooting Society for an opportunity to reconnect and hear speakers.
“It’s a chance to mingle with like-minded people,” said Joanne Gebauer, one of the event organizers. “The purpose is to get local Republicans together — especially on election years, because we have a chance to hear what the candidates have to say.”
Candidates or their representatives address the gathering. This year’s event included a visit by Jeff Kaufmann, the chairman of the Iowa Republican Party.
Gebauer said the event typically draws people from throughout northeast Iowa.
“It’s a good mixer,” she said. “We get people from Jackson County, Delaware County and Clayton County. Most people know somebody else here.”
Alexis Lundgren, chairwoman of the Dubuque County Republican Party, said the event serves an important role.
“Grassroots is what we stand for,” Lundgren said. “Grassroots is how we connect with our voters and how we get our point across, and this is definitely that event. We have this every year. It’s casual, it’s not formal, we get to hang out. Having that connection is a big deal. This is when people get to see their state representative and their senator and see the chair of the state party.”
The event’s timing “is perfect,” Lundgren said, as the November election approaches.
“We get a lot of momentum,” she said.
Gebauer’s organizing committee took special steps to prepare for this year’s event, held amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re following all of the guidelines,” Gebauer said. “We just went in stride. I went out and bought 100 masks and gloves. We have sanitizer sitting around. We spaced the tables out. We’re not all eating in the dining room anymore.”
The event also includes a fundraising raffle, a dinner and shooting at the society’s range with licensed National Rifle Association instructors on site.
Meyer said the event also functions as a reunion of sorts.
“A lot of people come out to this event and you get to see people you haven’t seen in ages,” she said.