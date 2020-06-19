Organizers were on the cusp of restoring a piece of Dubuque history to its rightful place 30 years ago.
A successful fundraising campaign meant that the 2,800-pound town bell, constructed in 1858, could be hoisted up and into a replica bell tower atop Dubuque City Hall.
The bell remains in the tower today but is not regularly used.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the matter in its June 27, 1990, edition.
CITY HALL’S BELL TO RING AGAIN
After 36 years of silence, the bell will ring again from atop Dubuque City Hall in October.
Fundraisers have gathered about $88,000 of the $100,000 needed for the new tower, organizer Gordie Kilgore said today.
The new tower is nearly complete and is expected to be brought to Dubuque in three sections on three extra-long semi-tractor trailers the first week of October, Kilgore said.
In preparation for that day, Walser Crane Service Tuesday lifted the bell from its present concrete pedestal in front of City Hall to inspect and measure the interior.
Campbellsville Industries Inc., of Campbellsville, Ky., is fabricating the tower. The company needed the information to make a new clapper for the bell.
The bell itself will be held stationary in the new tower, and the clapper will move. It will be activated with a button on the first floor of City Hall.
Workers also weighed the bell, and it topped the scales at 2,800 pounds. They also hit it with a sledgehammer.
“What a beautiful sound,” Kilgore said.
The new tower will be an aluminum reproduction of the original, 47-foot, wooden bell tower. ...
The bell has rested on the pedestal in front of City Hall since 1968, when the Dubuque County Historical Society placed it there.
Cast by Meneely Bell Co. in Troy, N.Y., the bell was placed in the original tower on May 21, 1858. The city paid $1,352 for the bell.