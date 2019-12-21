MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man charged in the killing of an 18-year-old high school student 40 years ago seeks to exclude from his trial DNA evidence used to arrest him.
An attorney for Jerry L. Burns, 65, of Manchester, filed a motion this week to exclude DNA evidence police lifted from a straw that Burns discarded last year.
Police arrested Burns on Dec. 19, 2018, 39 years to the day after Michelle Martinko, 18, was killed. Her body was found the next day inside her family’s car at a Cedar Rapids mall. She had been stabbed in the face and chest.
Court documents said investigators created DNA profiles from blood found on Martinko’s clothes and on the gear shift knob of the vehicle. Cedar Rapids police then used DNA genetic genealogical research to narrow the profile to a specific pool of suspects, which included Burns.
Investigators said they arrested Burns after DNA taken from the straw matched DNA collected from the crime scene.
Burns has denied being present at the crime scene but “could not offer any plausible explanation why his DNA would be found at the crime scene,” according to court documents.
Attorney Leon Spies argues police didn’t have a warrant to seize Burns’ tossed-out straw and, therefore, violated Burns’ constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures.
Spies also argues that investigators didn’t have probable cause to search Burns’ cellphone or work computer.
“The defendant contends that evidence of any internet search or website visits, including the defendant’s web browsing or download activity, conducted more than 38 years subsequent to the killing of Michelle Martinko is irrelevant and that its relevance, if any, is far exceeded by the likelihood of unduly prejudicing” Burns, the court documents state.
Burns’ trial is set for Feb. 10 in Davenport. His attorney successfully requested that the trial be moved from Linn County, saying pretrial publicity made it unlikely Burns could receive a fair trial in Linn County.