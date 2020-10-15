PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash outside of Platteville on Friday.
Sean McKenzie, 42, of Platteville, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Wisconsin 80 and College Farm Road. The release states that Kailynn Martin, 21, of Warren, Ill., was southbound on the highway when she came to a stop and waited for traffic to clear so she could make a left turn. Her vehicle was rear-ended by one driven by McKenzie. Martin’s vehicle then spun and hit a northbound vehicle driven by Shakira Ruiz-Rodriguez, 22, of Darlington.
No other injuries were reported. McKenzie was cited with inattentive driving.