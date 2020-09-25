A Dubuque university has landed a $1.3 million federal grant.
University of Dubuque announced Thursday that it has received a federal Student Support Services grant of about $1.3 million, payable over five years, “to help more students succeed in and graduate from college.”
“SSS helps college students who are low income, first-generation (those whose parents do not have a four-year college degree) or students with disabilities,” states a UD press release. “The services the grant provides are comprehensive and include academic tutoring, financial planning advice, career and college mentoring, help in choosing courses and other forms of assistance. Such services enhance academic success and make it more likely that students will graduate or transfer with the lowest possible debt.”