State officials warned Tuesday that more than 20,000 Iowa residents on Medicaid might have had their personal information compromised.
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced a national data breach occurred that affected a contractor’s computer system last year.
The Iowa Medicaid system was not breached, according to a press release.
The release states that Telligen, a company that performs annual assessments for Medicaid members to ensure they are receiving the correct level of care, subcontracted part of that work to Independent Living Systems.
Independent Living Systems suffered a data breach between June 30 and July 5 involving the exposure of personal information belonging to more than 4 million people living in several states.
Data for approximately 20,800 Iowa Medicaid patients was included in the breach.
Full names, Medicaid details and other sensitive information were exposed.
The release states that Independent Living Systems has taken steps to mitigate the risk of future data breaches by improving network security and providing enhanced training to employees.
Iowa Medicaid is mailing letters to all affected patients this week.
The letters include information on how to access free credit monitoring and how to obtain a free copy of their credit report.
Call Iowa Medicaid Member Services toll free at 833-257-1764 for additional information.
