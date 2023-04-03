Polls will open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Illinois and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Wisconsin for the elections on Tuesday, April 4.

Wisconsin voters can check their registration status and find their polling place at MyVote.wi.gov, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

