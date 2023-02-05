City of Dubuque staff propose re-implementing a housing assistance policy they say will help more people access housing — but also one that was in place a decade ago when federal officials determined the relevant city program was discriminatory.

Dubuque City Council members on Monday, Feb. 6, will be asked to approve an update to the city’s administrative plan for assisted housing programs to include a new residency preference policy that would give priority to Dubuque residents who apply for the city’s housing choice voucher program over people who live outside the city.

