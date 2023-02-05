City of Dubuque staff propose re-implementing a housing assistance policy they say will help more people access housing — but also one that was in place a decade ago when federal officials determined the relevant city program was discriminatory.
Dubuque City Council members on Monday, Feb. 6, will be asked to approve an update to the city’s administrative plan for assisted housing programs to include a new residency preference policy that would give priority to Dubuque residents who apply for the city’s housing choice voucher program over people who live outside the city.
Through the housing choice voucher program, the federal government subsidizes a portion of housing costs for residents with low-incomes or disabilities. The program is administered locally by the city, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides most of its funding.
A persistent need
Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said the city is proposing the residency preference policy because many housing choice voucher recipients are unable to find available housing.
In the six years prior to 2022, about 60% of housing choice voucher recipients were able to find a rental unit that would accept the vouchers, Steger said.
In 2022, however, the successful lease rate for voucher recipients dropped to about 25% as a result of a communitywide shortage of available housing, a low number of landlords willing to accept vouchers and a diminishing number of housing units voucher recipients can access.
As a result, Steger said, the city has been unable to use its federally allotted funding to provide housing assistance to residents, which in turn could result in HUD reducing its funding to the city for the local housing choice voucher program. For 2023, the city has an authorized budget from HUD of about $5.3 million for housing choice vouchers.
“The need for housing assistance for city residents has not decreased, yet the city is at risk of losing funding because voucher holders are unable to find units,” Steger wrote in a memo to City Council members.
With the residency preference, city staff believe a higher number of housing choice voucher recipients already will have housing and as a result, their landlords will be more likely to accept subsidized rent payments from their existing tenants. Analysis by the city also showed that non-resident voucher recipients had much lower leasing success rates than those who were already Dubuque residents.
“We think it’s going to make it easier for landlords to start accepting vouchers,” Steger told the Telegraph Herald. “If you are already a resident of Dubuque, you are already likely to have a lease with a landlord and are making your monthly payments.”
City staff also believe the residency preference will help address another problem facing its housing choice voucher program.
Steger said the city previously lost some federal funding through what staff call port-out vouchers, instances in which people approved for housing choice vouchers in Dubuque move to another community but still receive subsidized housing payments through the city’s voucher program.
In these circumstances, Dubuque continues to pay housing assistance for those vouchers until that person is enrolled in the housing choice voucher program of the municipality to which they moved, Steger said.
However, cities to which those residents move often wait to enroll port-out vouchers until toward the end of the year to ensure their program budget is spent fully. That, in turn, reduces the number of vouchers being paid by City of Dubuque, making it harder for the city to find new people who can take the vouchers and to spend the entirety of its allocated budget.
“If we don’t spend all the money that is budgeted for us, then we lose some of that funding next year,” Steger said. “We know there is a need for these federal dollars, so we can’t afford to lose them.”
She said the residency preference partially would solve this by increasing the number of approved vouchers for Dubuque residents, who statistically are able to secure housing faster than non-residents. That would allow the city to more quickly fill those vouchers after people who left the city have been absorbed by other programs.
Previous issues
When the proposed residency preference policy was presented to the city’s Housing Commission last week, however, commission members expressed their concern about the city’s previous implementation of such a policy.
“I was kind of wary because we have had something like this before and it didn’t go well,” said commission member Amy Eudaley.
From 2009 to 2013, HUD reviewed the city’s housing choice voucher program and determined that some program policies were intentionally discriminatory and designed to reduce the number of Black residents moving to the city. Among policies cited by HUD was a residency preference policy that gave priority to city, Dubuque County and Iowa residents to receive vouchers.
City officials denied allegations of intentional racial bias, but through a compliance agreement with HUD they implemented several changes to the voucher program to eliminate policies the federal government deemed discriminatory. That included removing the residency preference.
However, Steger said the newly proposed residency preference policy was recommended by HUD’s portfolio manager for the city to combat the Dubuque’s low lease rates. She also said it was multiple policies taken together that led HUD to label the city’s voucher program discriminatory a decade ago and not the residency preference policy alone.
In November 2021, the city reached out to HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity to determine if it still would take action against the city for implementing a residency preference policy, even if it was recommended by another HUD office. While HUD officials discussed the proposal with city staff in June, Steger said no officials with the HUD office have provided the city an answer.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday, HUD officials wrote in a statement that they were “not aware of any regional staff recommending that the (Dubuque) housing authority implement a residency preference,” though the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity and the city “discussed several questions regarding the authority’s proposed residency preference in late June 2022.”
If City Council members approve the proposal, Steger said the city plans to monitor the demographic impact of the residency policy on people applying for and receiving assistance from the housing choice voucher program. If the racial demographics of voucher recipients or applicants changes significantly enough, the residency preference policy would be eliminated, she said.
Dubuque City Council members expressed their support for the residency policy, saying it ultimately will allow the city to more effectively provide Dubuque residents with housing assistance.
“We really don’t have much else we can do,” Council Member Ric Jones said. “I think city staff have shown it’s something that we could have as a tool that we could use, and we could do it appropriately.”
Jones also expressed his support for the city’s proposal.
“It seems the fair way to do housing,” Jones said. “If we can do it with HUD’s blessing, I think it’s the right thing to do.”
