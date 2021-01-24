December sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Tyshawn J. Cossom, 28; domestic assault with injury; Nov. 19, 2019; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Casey C. Cupps, 34; third-degree harassment; Sept. 25; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Cameron M. Gallaher, 18; third-degree criminal mischief; Aug. 14; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Matthew J. Grijalva, 38; domestic assault impeding airflow; July 5; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Joseph D. Kyles, 27; domestic assault impeding airflow; Jan. 18, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, two-day jail sentence, $625 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Sabastian A. Lander, 20; second-degree theft and violation of probation; Jan. 21, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and other/misc. sentence.
- Dylan C. Monroe, 26; domestic assault; June 25; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, one year of probation and batterer program.
- Fallon C. Murphy, 23; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Nov. 10; 90-day jail sentence.
- Raji Pearson, 37; three counts of first-degree harassment; Oct. 3; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Raji Pearson, 37; assault causing injury; Nov. 16; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Andrew T. Potter, 34; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; June 17; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Robert C. Robey, 24; third-degree criminal mischief and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; Dec. 22, 2018; 150 days in jail, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Tanner S. Ruble, 22; possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 1, 2019; deferred judgment, civil penalty and two years of probation.
- Richard A. Schramm Jr., 34; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Jan. 28; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Barry C. Washington, 45; domestic assault impeding airflow, third-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts; Sept. 29; two-year suspended prison sentence, 32 days in jail, two years of probation, $1,075 fine, with $855 suspended, and batterer program.
- Isaiah L. Webster, 32; third-degree theft; June 23, 2017; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Richard A. Schramm Jr., 34; second-degree theft; June 24; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.