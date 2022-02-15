Dubuque County officials on Monday learned about a nonprofit agency’s efforts to address local homelessness and other issues.
Jane Drapeaux, CEO of Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, provided the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors with details of her agency’s local efforts during the 2021 fiscal year — the first complete year following the agency’s merger with Dubuque-based Operation: New View.
Drapeaux’s Hiawatha, Iowa-based group merged with struggling New View in October 2020 and provided services to 5,746 Dubuque County residents between the completion of the merger and Sept. 30, 2021.
“We appreciate that you are here in Dubuque County,” County Supervisor Ann McDonough said. “You aided us greatly in the transition from Operation: New View. You have taken over the federal grants (that had been administered by Operation: New View).”
As Drapeaux explained during a work session with supervisors, much of her agency’s work aims to reduce homelessness.
“We provided homeless housing services to 55 households and that was to obtain or maintain their market housing,” Drapeaux said. “Twelve (households) obtained housing through our rapid rehousing services, which meant they were homeless and we placed them in a residence or helped them find housing, and 43 households were able to stay in their residences and not become homeless. All of those services provide case management to the households.”
Drapeaux’s agency also provides assistance with various household needs for low-income residents, including help obtaining clothing, personal hygiene products and utility bill support. Drapeaux said such services were provided to 1,112 Dubuque County households during the fiscal year.
The agency also operates the federal Head Start program in Dubuque County. The program provides free learning and development services for children ages birth to 5 from low-income families.
“We have 142 Head Start slots (for students) at seven different locations (in Dubuque County),” Drapeaux said. “We work collaboratively with Dubuque County schools, the Dubuque VNA and Keystone Area Education Agency to provide services to children.”