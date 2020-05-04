POTOSI, Wis. — Peyton Kerkenbush receives a call from his special-education teacher each morning to help get him on track for the school day.
The Potosi School District second grader fills his days with worksheets and online assignments at home and virtual meetings with teachers and classmates.
Peyton has high-functioning autism, and his mom, Melissa Kerkenbush, isn’t too worried about his academics. But it is tough to replace the social and emotional skills that he builds when he is at school.
“When we’ve struggled, we’ve voiced what we’re struggling with, and (Peyton’s teachers) have adapted,” Kerkenbush said. “I think, definitely, he’s getting what he needs. ... There’s some things that school just can’t replace.”
While school buildings have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have adapted their approaches to reaching students who have special-education needs.
Educators say they are doing their best given the circumstances, but replicating some services that special education students receive is challenging from a distance.
“I think we’re definitely concerned about those students that we’re not able to reach every day,” said Kathleen Konrardy, special education coordinator for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque. “But on the flip side of that, we are meeting with our students, and we have a lot of accommodations in place.”
Adapting
Dubuque Community Schools officials are providing students with voluntary enrichment activities, so special- education staff are making sure their students can access those, said Brenda Duvel, the district’s executive director of special education.
Educators developed accommodations to educational resources, as well as alternate activities that students with various needs can complete.
Teachers reach out to families to help students navigate resources and to provide support to parents.
“Some of our families had said, ‘We’re just not interested,’ or ‘That’s not a priority,’” Duvel said. “We had some families who had family members who were sick or were dealing with a multitude of different things, but many of our families have taken special-education teachers up on the opportunity.”
Holy Family requires its students to attend virtual classes while campuses are closed. Special-education students meet virtually with their teachers twice per week, and on other days, students access resources to practice what they are learning, Konrardy said.
“It’s been going pretty well,” she said. “We have had pretty high attendance, and teachers are doing a great job about being flexible with their schedule.”
In Potosi, special-education teachers and assistants reach out to elementary students “pretty much daily,” said Tammy Cooley, director of student services. For middle and high school, special-education teachers coordinate with general education teachers to help students meet learning targets.
She said her staff has been “relentless” in seeking to reach students but that offering special education services remotely has been challenging.
“Some of our staff, they start first thing in the morning, and they’re still doing calls well into the evening, so it’s pretty taxing,” Cooley said. “This is definitely a harder way to serve kids.”
Facing challenges
In the East Dubuque, Ill., school district, special-education teacher Brooke Meszaros has had success with her junior high students who come to class virtually and receive extra help. Some students have struggled without the structure of school, however.
“Being able to meet with them really helps, and I think that’s the best thing that we can do for them at the moment,” Meszaros said.
Maxwell Long, director of student services for Platteville (Wis.) School District, said that given the conditions, his staff is doing well.
However, there are challenges that come with providing special-education services virtually, such as the diversity of needs that students have.
“Students really struggle with accessing instruction in a virtual format, whether it’s due to developmental level ... or whether it’s due to severity of disability,” Long said. “That presents a unique challenge as well.”
Duvel said Dubuque schools are looking at plans to get students back on track when they return to classes and to adapt special-education services for students if schools have another extended closure.
“Nothing can replace the power of what our teachers do in the classroom, but I do think that given the circumstances … we can make plans that will support students through those crisis times,” she said.
Adrian McKay’s son Kalyn is a fifth grader at Prescott Elementary School in Dubuque. Kalyn has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and is academically bright but does better when he has consistent routines and interactions with other students.
McKay said Kalyn’s teachers have called him to check in and have offered him activities he can do and opportunities to connect virtually with peers.
“They’re doing the best that they can do, reactively, but proactively, I wish they had prepared,” she said. “I think that this will motivate them to come up with a plan so if, going forward, we have to do that, there would be something in place.”