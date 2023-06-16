A company building apartments in Dubuque is being investigated by state and federal wildlife authorities amid claims from local bird experts that the developer illegally destroyed protected bird habitat during the animals’ nesting season.
The investigation was initiated after local bird experts reported that the grassland area of a property located at the end of Plaza Drive, behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet, was mowed, which they said destroyed the nests of migratory grassland bird species that are protected by federal law.
Andrew Keil, a conservation officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said he examined the mowed area Wednesday and has submitted his findings to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which will take over the investigation and determine whether charges will be brought against the owners of the property, Talon Development and Eagle Construction.
The two companies intend to use the property to construct 13 apartment buildings at the end of Plaza Drive, creating 390 new housing units.
Josh Kruger, president of Talon Development and Eagle Construction, did not respond to requests for comment on this story.
In October, local bird experts told Dubuque City Council members the planned development would destroy the unique patch of grassland habitat that attracted a variety of birds not commonly found in Dubuque County.
David Shealer, an ornithologist and biology professor at Loras College, claimed several migratory bird species protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act were in the midst of using the grassland area for nesting when it was mowed this week, destroying the nests and killing any hatched chicks.
The Migratory Bird Treaty Act, first passed in 1918, made it illegal for anyone to kill, capture, sell or destroy the nests of numerous migratory bird species.
Shealer said some of the birds identified in the now-mowed area included bobolinks, dickcissels, grasshopper sparrows and eastern meadowlarks, all of which are protected species by the federal government.
“They just slaughtered a whole field of these birds,” Shealer said. “They were on eggs, and some of them had small chicks at the time they went through and mowed it to the ground. That is a federal crime.”
The Migratory Bird Treaty Act stipulates that a company that violates any provisions of the law could be charged with a misdemeanor offense and fined up to $10,000.
Shealer said the incident could have been avoided if the developer had mowed the property outside of the birds’ nesting season, which spans from early April to mid-July.
Kenneth Kiss, president of Dubuque Audubon Society, said he submitted a letter to Talon Development and Eagle Construction on May 13 asking the companies to postpone construction on the apartments until after July 15. Kiss said he never received a response.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the city investigated the incident after being contacted by members of Dubuque Audubon Society. Van Milligen said he spoke with officials from Talon Development and Eagle Construction who claimed they never received the letter and chose to mow the property in order to comply with the city’s property maintenance standards.
Officials with the company also informed Van Milligen that Iowa DNR has requested that construction on the property not commence until July 1 and that Eagle Construction now plans to not begin work on the site until July 5.
Local birding experts previously called for the city to plant prairie grass on a new patch of land that could serve as an alternative habitat for the birds. At the time, City Council members expressed their support for the proposal but took no official action.
However, Shealer said neither he nor any other local bird expert he knows of were contacted by the city to pursue the project.
“No city staff reached out or anything like that,” he said. “Nothing came of it.”
Van Milligen said he also was not aware of any action by city staff to pursue the proposal, but he stressed that the city already has invested in planting wildflowers and prairie habitat on city-owned property and parks.
“We took seriously what they said, and we (already) have extensively planted to support pollinators and birds,” Van Milligen said.
Van Milligen added that the city also now is exploring enrolling in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Urban Bird Treaty program, which helps cities restore habitat for birds.
City staff also met late last year with a representative of Bird Friendly Iowa and are considering becoming a designated community. The city budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 also includes $10,000 for additional pollinator areas in the city’s park system.
Shealer said he and other bird enthusiasts plan to attend the Tuesday, June 20, Dubuque City Council meeting and request that the city take action to ensure future development projects do not threaten other bird habitats during nesting seasons.
“It was a tragedy that happened, and it was avoidable,” Shealer said. “The City Council should have had a provision in the building permit that said, ‘Yes, you can break ground after the breeding season is over.’”