The planned development on Plaza Drive located behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet (top center) would create 390 new housing units.

 Dave Kettering

A company building apartments in Dubuque is being investigated by state and federal wildlife authorities amid claims from local bird experts that the developer illegally destroyed protected bird habitat during the animals’ nesting season.

The investigation was initiated after local bird experts reported that the grassland area of a property located at the end of Plaza Drive, behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet, was mowed, which they said destroyed the nests of migratory grassland bird species that are protected by federal law.