Dubuque County’s largest employer saw a jump in net income in its recently completed quarter, as well as large increases for the division that includes John Deere Dubuque Works.

Deere & Co. reported a net income of $1.96 billion for the first quarter of its fiscal year, which ended Jan. 29. During the same period last fiscal year, that figure was $903 million.

Recommended for you

Tags

(1) comment

ran17

What are the dates for the skidster line to move to Mexico and forestry’s move to Canada?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.