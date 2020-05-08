PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Their days brimmed with early morning meetings, after-school volleyball practices and late-night study sessions. A weekend job and prom committee, too.
Now, Platteville High School juniors Alyana Digman and Paige Wagner can measure the hours they spend drawing and doodling with chalk in the scrapes on their fingertips and the intensity of the sunburns on their necks.
“Literally, if it were not for this whole stay-at-home thing, we probably would not have done this,” said Alyana, 17.
Although the teens never enrolled in an art class, they have turned to creative expression to drive out the unease that the COVID-19 pandemic inspires.
“We have touched almost every spot of the driveway,” said Paige, 16, as she crouched over a bouquet of rainbow balloons, smoothing the lines with a painter’s brush.
Since classes transitioned to online instruction when the state ordered schools closed in March, they have adjusted to a slower routine, shaped by social distancing, home quarantine and outdoor recreation.
Their new habit — sidewalk chalk — was nurtured by the city.
With assistance from a donor, Platteville Parks and Recreation Department acquired 500 boxes in April and is providing them to residents at no charge.
“I think everyone in this new reality is trying to find out, what is our role in this?” said Luke Peters, department director. “We are looking for alternative forms of programming that we can do and encourage while people are maintaining social distances.”
Platteville native Larry Trine recently returned to the city from Florida with his elderly parents to shelter in place. They lived in homes across the street from each other in The Villages, a retirement community northwest of Orlando.
Waiting out the pandemic would be safer in rural Wisconsin, they decided, so they jumped in a car and made the 1,200-mile road trip in one sitting.
Later, while walking through Platteville’s Smith Park, Trine observed luminescent chalk drawings on the sidewalks.
“One was a rainbow, and it said, ‘You are not alone,’” he said. “Another one said, ‘Stand here and think of someone you love.’”
“It would be great if this was all over town,” Trine thought.
He contacted the city with an idea to hand out chalk to any resident who asked.
Staff members have delivered about 100 boxes. For every box the city distributes, Trine will donate $1 to Platteville Food Pantry.
Parents have embraced Platteville’s Driveway Doodles program.
“It was nice to have something to look forward to, come to our door,” said Amanda Witzig, a donor service associate at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
The family is making the best of sheltering in place. Four-year-old Thea is as “sassy” as ever, while Callen, 8, misses attending school. He likes drawing puppies, and his favorite color is blue. But he doesn’t draw blue dogs.
With the fat dusty sticks, he creates big lines.
“I feel like I’m an artist,” Callen said.