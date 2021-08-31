PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums will host its annual Miners Ball on Friday, Sept. 17, at Velzy Commons in Ullsvik Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus.

The formal event for couples of all ages will feature a “big band orchestra.” It will begin at 5 p.m. with a social, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and a dance at 7 p.m.

Masks will be required.

Tickets are $50 for the dinner and dance, and $10 for the dance only. Tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the museum or at tinyurl.com/b66u9a8.

Attendees with dietary restrictions should contact the museum at 608-348-3301 or museums@platteville.org.

For more information, contact Museum Director Erik Flesch at 608-348-3301 or museumdirector@platteville.org.

