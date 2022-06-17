Friday through Sunday, 400 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill.
5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 a.m. Sunday. This annual fundraiser for JDRF and Camp Hertko Hollow will feature live music, hot air balloon races and rides and the hot air balloon nightglow after dark. This year’s event will feature the Great Galena Art Show on Saturday, as well as a classic car show. Cost: $5 admission, cash-only event. More information: greatgalenaballoonrace.com.
12th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, Comiskey Park, 255 E 24th St.
Noon to 3 p.m. Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center will commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States with its annual celebration. The event will include music, children’s activities, free food, a talent show, dance and choir performances, resource booths and vendors from Black-owned businesses. Admission: Free. More information: 563-582-3681.
The Clauson Family Music Show
Saturday, Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa
7 p.m. The Coloma, Wis.-based group brings 1950s and 1960s rock, country, jazz, blues, swing, bluegrass, ragtime and gospel to Maquoketa. Cost: $22 for adults in advance, $25 for adults at the door; $13 for students in advance, $15 for students at the door. More information: 563-652-9815.
Relay for Life of Lafayette County
Saturday, Pecatonica River Trails Park, 400 Washington St., Darlington, Wis.
5 to 9 p.m. Come cheer for local cancer survivors (or participate as a survivor) in the first lap of the day. Featuring local entertainers, cake auction, bingo and other events. More information: 608-888-9622.
