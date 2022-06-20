When 18-year-old Charlie Miehe first spotted 17-year-old Carol Beresford singing at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque, he knew almost instantly that he was going to marry her.
“Pastor said we could stay and watch if we stayed out of the way and didn’t make any noise,” Charlie, now 88, said. “I climbed up the stairs to the balcony. I saw this girl open her mouth and start singing, and she was so beautiful.”
Charlie caught his breath and patted his chest with the palm of his hand.
“Oh my gosh, I knew within 30 seconds,” he said. “I was going to marry that girl.”
Charlie joined the choir, not because he had a burning desire to sing, but because he wanted to introduce himself to Carol.
“He used to give me rides home from choir practice,” Carol, now 87, said. “We married nine months to the day after we met.”
The Miehes, who have six children, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, will celebrate their 70th anniversary on June 29.
Charlie grew up on a farm in Peosta, Iowa, while Carol grew up in Dubuque.
“I was a town girl,” she said. “I didn’t know anything about farming. But just like getting married, we were bound and determined it was going to work.”
The couple originally worked as hired hands for a farmer in Peosta. In 1957, they bought a dairy farm in Belmont and moved with their three young children — Diana Jo, Arnie and Mark. Three more children came over the next few years — Ruth, Tim and Mary.
“We had a lot of hired help, so to speak,” Carol said. “We couldn’t pay them, but every once in a while, we’d slip a one dollar bill under each of their plates at supper. The first one would notice, and then they’d all lift up their plates and get so excited. That was a fun thing.”
Son Arnie, a retired school teacher who still coaches the boys cross country team at Darlington High School, remembered a disciplined household.
“I got whooped by both of them,” he said. “There was discipline in our family for sure.”
On June 3, 1969, Charlie and Carol took a walk to a pond on their property. Charlie had good news to share with his wife.
“He told me that everything was paid,” Carol said. “We were all caught up. We owned that farm free and clear and didn’t owe anybody anything. The next day, it was all gone.”
Just after 3 p.m. on June 4, tornadoes tore through Grant and Lafayette counties, including the Miehe farm. Every building but the house was destroyed, and the loss of livestock was catastrophic.
“One day we thought we were finally on top of it,” Carol said. “And the next day we were walking on top of it.”
Arnie, who was a high school freshman at the time, remembered taking cover in a cement well pit with his mother and siblings. Charlie, who was superintendent of the Sunday School at the time, had stayed at church with the vacation bible school children.
“That pit kept moving up and down,” Arnie said. “There was a little tin roof on it and that got torn off. We were right in the middle of it.”
He recalled walking the property with his dad and brothers.
“There were so many animals dead, and so many we had to kill because they were so badly hurt,” Arnie said. “And everything was gone. Just completely gone.”
But the Miehes persevered.
“We never left,” Carol said. “The whole community came out and helped us pick up and tear down. People came out that night to help. It was incredible.”
Charlie said there was no doubt they were going to rebuild.
“You don’t horse around making decisions,” he said. “The same way I decided to marry (Carol) before she ever even saw me? Well, a lot of those same kinds of decisions come up the same way. You know what the situation is, you know what you want to accomplish and the Lord helps along the way.”
Arnie admitted he couldn’t wait to get off the farm when he was younger, but his perspective changed once he was away from it.
“I thought there’s no way I’m going to end up on a farm again,” he said. “No way. But when you’re standing outside looking in, there’s no better place to raise kids. They learn discipline and hard work. They learn respect and responsibility.”
Several of the Miehe children returned to farming — son Mark bought the family farm, Arnie and his wife bought her family’s farm and Ruth married a farmer.
It is a life that Carol, who still has that angelic singing voice, wouldn’t have traded for anything.
“I never ever thought of not being together,” she said. “But I’ll tell you this — I never would want to train another one.”
As for Charlie, he has never wavered from the love he felt the first day he saw his future wife and heard her sing.
“There is never a day that I’ve ever regretted it,” he said. “I’ve loved her ever since that first day when she didn’t even know who I was.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.