Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week that five local candidates running in the Nov. 8 election aligned with the values of the organization and its members.

Garnering the chamber's "alignment status" were Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville; Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta; Republican Jennifer Smith, who is running for the Iowa House of Representatives District 72 seat; and Democratic Dubuque County Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham. The status determination is made after candidates complete a written questionnaire and an in-person interview to discuss the chamber’s legislative priorities, according to a press release.

