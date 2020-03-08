In December 2018, Jade Turso left her home in Oklahoma to join her mother in Dubuque.
Jenifer Smith was living at Teresa Shelter, a program of Opening Doors that serves women and children who are homeless. Smith, who was trying to get clean following a history of drug use and abusive relationships, had arrived at the shelter a few months earlier.
Jade, now 17, remembers being scared when she first came to Dubuque. And staying in a shelter meant adjusting to new rules and new people.
“It was really hard because we were all living together under one roof,” she said.
With time, she started to adjust to her temporary living arrangement, staying at the shelter until her mom found an apartment.
The two have a stable living arrangement now, but their story of finding themselves without a permanent home is increasingly common in the Dubuque area.
Over the past two years, Dubuque Community Schools officials have seen a spike in homeless youth. As of last week, district leaders had identified 236 homeless students — the highest number in at least the past 10 years.
That includes students who are staying in shelters or on the streets, but in many cases, homeless youth whose families cannot afford housing on their own and who “double up” with other families.
Local officials say a variety of factors could be causing the recent jump in youth homelessness, though housing and wider economic factors likely play a role. They seek to provide what assistance they can to children in situations that even with help can be difficult to navigate.
“This community does an excellent job of helping kids and families,” said Carol Gebhart, executive director of Opening Doors. “I think we’re very resource-rich, and that being said, we’re certainly not solving a problem, I guess, because we are seeing an increased need for our services. But we’re helping a lot of people.”
Record needThe number of Dubuque public school students identified as homeless has fluctuated over the past several years but has surged over the past two.
District leaders counted 144 homeless students during the 2017-2018 school year, a low point in the nine years of data that officials provided to the Telegraph Herald.
Those numbers started to rise last year, to 191 students, and have climbed to 236 students so far this school year in a district with an enrollment of about 11,000.
Officials expect the number of homeless students in the district this year will likely continue to climb.
They typically see a surge in homeless students starting in April, when utility companies start shutting off services to families who have not been paying, said Shirley Horstman, executive director of student services for Dubuque schools.
“We know that we’re really in uncharted territories in terms of identifying students,” Horstman said.
Schools use parameters of the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to identify students as homeless. That definition includes children whose families have moved in with someone else due to loss of housing or economic hardship, who are staying in shelters or hotels or who are living in places such as cars or parks.
Dubuque schools staff identify students who are homeless in a few ways.
Officials include an initial screening question about families’ housing situations when families fill out their enrollment information for the year, said Mary Bridget Deutsch, student services facilitator for the Dubuque district. That can be used to determine whether families are experiencing homelessness.
Sometimes, families will let the school know what they are dealing with. Other times, students let their teachers know about their situation, or teachers notice signs that a student’s housing situation may be unstable.
This year’s numbers are the highest Horstman has seen since starting her current position in the late 2000s.
“We’re only in February, and we have set a record for the number of homeless students that Dubuque schools have ever identified,” she said. “And we also know that some of our biggest times still lie ahead.”
Wider trendsThe last time Dubuque schools saw a spike in homeless students was in the 2014-2015 school year, when 228 students were identified as homeless. Officials traced that to summer flooding in Dubuque’s North End that left many families displaced.
However, officials cannot point to a specific event causing the recent spike, Horstman said.
Horstman tied the recent trend to a mix of difficulties families have finding affordable housing and jobs that allow them to pay the bills.
In particular, one trend she has noticed is families in which the parents work multiple jobs but still struggle to afford housing. They end up “doubling up” with other families, Horstman said.
“We get so many people that are surprised that we have so many homeless students, especially this year because the unemployment rate is so low,” Horstman said. “But what we find is that our parents who find themselves homeless have jobs, but the wages are not competitive, and it’s certainly not a wage that they can make ends meet very easily with.”
Those trends also come as poverty levels in Dubuque also have crept upward in recent years. Officials from the U.S. Census Bureau estimated the city’s poverty rate for families with children under 18 at 18.5% in 2018, up from 16.8% five years prior.
Gebhart said she was not surprised to see the number of homeless students rising in Dubuque public schools. Her organization has been busier than ever serving homeless women and children, counting an additional 2,000 “bed nights” in 2019 over the year before.
The nonprofit typically sees spikes and lulls in needs for service. But lately, the lulls are shorter and less frequent, and Opening Doors is at capacity most of the time.
Gebhart said a variety of factors could play into the rising number of people dealing with homelessness locally.
“Certainly, lack of affordable housing (plays a role),” she said. “Unemployment is really low, so people can get a job, but is the job paying enough to make it?”
Schools nationwide have also seen an increase in homelessness among young people.
In January, the National Center for Homeless Education reported that the number of students that schools had identified as homeless rose 15% from the 2015-2016 school year to the 2017-2018 school year.
The number of homeless students in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin also rose over that period, according to the center, which handles technical assistance for the Education for Homeless Children and Youth Program for the U.S. Department of Education.
Still, not everyone is seeing that increase.
Ben Soat, principal of Galena (Ill.) Middle School and homeless liaison for the Galena public school district, said the number of identified homeless students there is consistently in the single digits.
That is the number of students they know of, at least.
“We know a lot of the families, and we know a lot of the situations, ... but I’m sure there’s some that we’re not (aware of),” Soat said.
Stressful situationNational Center for Homeless Education officials found that in the 2017-2018 school year, 74% of homeless students were doubled up because of the loss of housing or economic hardship. Another 12% lived in shelters, 7% were staying in hotels or motels and 7% were “unsheltered.”
Those trends are reflected in the Platteville (Wis.) School District, where most homeless students are in a shared housing situation, said Taylor Sorrentino, district social worker and homeless liaison.
In February, Sorrentino had identified 42 students in the district as homeless so far for the year, out of about 1,500 total students in the district. Last year, 83 students were considered homeless.
“Ninety or more percent are probably doubled-up, just because of the fact that a shelter sometimes is a very intimidating thing to go into,” she said.
Still, those situations can prove challenging for families, Sorrentino said. If one family moves in with another and isn’t on the lease, both can end up getting in trouble with the landlord. And often, those spaces don’t have enough room for multiple families.
“A lot of times that can get tricky because if another family moves in with a family ... that gets both of the families into potentially hot water,” Sorrentino said.
Family Promise of Grant County in Wisconsin shelters homeless families in churches that offer places to stay at night. Even so, the experience of being homeless can be anxiety-inducing for them, Program Director Logan Noe said.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty, and that kind of breeds the anxious, fight-or-flight responses,” Noe said.
Experiencing housing instability can also impact students’ academic performance, Deutsch said. They may not have a place to do homework or access to the internet or a quiet spot to read.
Often, the challenges that come from being in an unstable living situation can end up compounding, Horstman said.
Students may struggle to get to school on time if their family lacks access to transportation or if they have to wait in line for the bathroom because of the number people in their home. When they miss class consistently, they get behind academically and struggle with self esteem.
All of that can come on top of living in a situation where it might be hard to get enough sleep or to access enough food, Horstman said.
“All of those things that affect self-esteem affect academic progress or contribute to lack of progress,” she said.
Offering supportThough students might face instability in their living situation, Soat and staff in the Galena district try not to make that the focal point in children’s experiences at school.
“We try to make the student feel as comfortable as possible here and supply their needs confidentially and try to make them feel that they fit in just like any other students … and that they can leave their outside worries behind them, at least while they’re here,” Soat said.
Other schools and community organizations also seek to mitigate challenges that homeless students face.
A provision of the McKinney-Vento Act allows students who become homeless to stay at the school they were attending, even if they no longer live in that school’s geographic boundaries, Horstman said.
Such students also are automatically eligible to receive free school meals, per federal regulations.
The Dubuque district also helps students by helping them access school supplies and giving school counselors extra contract hours to work with students who need it. Staff also work with community agencies to help students access things they need.
“We can’t do this alone,” Deutsch said. “We are the educational institution, so we do our role, and how else can we partner together to support these students and families?”
Staff at Opening Doors work with parents on parenting skills and try to interact with children as much as possible, helping with homework and making sure birthdays and Christmas are celebrated.
The nonprofit also has an endowment to help youth get involved in community activities.
In the Western Dubuque Community School District, staff refer families to Resources Unite in Dubuque in some cases, but they also provide services helping high school students access food and clothes, Superintendent Rick Colpitts said.
“Those are the things we do in addition to referring them to places like Resources Unite or the food pantries that we have out here as well,” he said.
Improving services Several local leaders cited a lack of affordable housing as a key issue contributing to local homelessness.
“It’s (an issue) everywhere,” said Holly McPherson, manager of special projects for East Central Intergovernmental Association. “I think there’s a lack of affordable housing, and a lack of quality housing goes along with it as well.”
City of Dubuque officials identified a need for more affordable housing several years ago and have since created incentives for developers to add those offerings.
City staff also have applied for grants to help families with children access housing assistance, said Alexis Steger, city housing and community development director.
“Housing is one of the first things that’s a barrier, so when we heard (about Dubuque schools’ situation) we really wanted to explore as many options as we could to help families that are homeless or experience homelessness,” Steger said.
She said Dubuque does a good job at providing families with a variety of resources, but they are sometimes in different locations and don’t always have the same eligibility requirements, which can be difficult for families to navigate.
“We need to do better at the outreach,” Steger said. “We need to do better at building community around everybody.”
McPherson noted that while Dubuque has shelters to serve people who are homeless, there are no shelters in Dubuque that can take entire families. Sometimes, the prospect of separating a family proves to be too much.
“They would rather live out of their car so they can all be together,” she said.
Sorrentino said that overall, her community does a good job helping homeless youth. Still, more resources and housing options would be helpful.
“Whether it be more housing, maybe more shelters, more low-income housing vouchers — however that works, I’m not sure,” Sorrentino said. “I just know that sometimes it’s frustrating because I think there’s just not enough places for people to go when they are homeless.”
Doing what it takesThough there are challenges to serving students who are homeless, local entities work together to make sure children’s needs are met, Horstman said.
“If we couldn’t wish for everyone to have adequate jobs to provide for their family in a way that would eliminate homelessness, I guess my next hope would be what we have here in Dubuque, so many agencies and shelters willing to do what it takes to provide for families’ needs,” she said.
Smith and Jade faced some challenges when they lived in Teresa Shelter. But staff members were there to help them, listening and connecting them with programs, Smith said.
She also was impressed with the services her daughter has received at Dubuque Senior High School.
“They’ve been really great at helping her,” Smith said.
Adjusting to living in a shelter was tough for Jade, but with time, she got “a little bit used to it.”
Starting at a new, bigger school with a different culture was also difficult, she said, but getting to know other parts of the community helped her adjust.
Smith said explaining to Jade why they had to live in a shelter was difficult, but they ultimately grew from the experience.
“We grew from that, and because of that, she’s a better person and I’m a better person,” Smith said.
After several months in Teresa Shelter, Smith and Jade moved into an apartment. Smith later met her now-husband, and the family has a place to stay and eventually would like to rent a house.
Smith said the abundance of resources she found in Dubuque have been helpful, and she has been able to stay clean.
Jade said it is crazy how quickly her life has moved in the last year. Despite the family’s start, she has grown to love Dubuque.
“It’s been a rough and smooth ride throughout life and being here, but I love it,” she said.