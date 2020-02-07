More than 100 employees at a major Dubuque manufacturing facility soon will be laid off, according to company officials.
Dan Bernick, a public relations manager with Deere & Co., said Friday via email that 105 employees of John Deere Dubuque Works will be laid off. The move is effective April 6.
Bernick wrote that the layoffs are “in response to market conditions.”
“Each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with customer demand from their individual factory,” he wrote.
John Deere Dubuque Works is part of Deere’s construction and forestry division. In November, company officials predicted a 10% to 15% decrease in sales for that sector in the current fiscal year.
The company in December announced that 57 people would be laid off from the Davenport, Iowa, facility. It also announced an expanded “voluntary separation program” for eligible salaried employees.
John Deere Dubuque Works is considered the county’s largest employer.