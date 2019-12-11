Opponents of a contentious high-voltage transmission line filed a lawsuit in federal court today that challenges the failure of commissioners of Wisconsin’s utility regulatory agency to recuse themselves from the case due to the “appearance of bias, lack of impartiality and conflicts of interest,” according to a press release.
The lawsuit, submitted by Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, follows the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin’s final approval in September of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project.
The $492 million line will stretch from Dane County, Wis., to Dubuque County. It is a joint undertaking of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
The plaintiffs allege that Rebecca Cameron Valcq, chairwoman of the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, and Commissioner Mike Huebsch, could not impartially rule on the case. They argued Valcq spent much of her legal career working for WE Energies, whose parent company owns 60% of ATC, while Huebsch served on the advisory council of the regional utility planning organization that first proposed the project.
By failing to recuse themselves, the commissioners violated the plaintiff’s due process rights, the release stated.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin in Madison.