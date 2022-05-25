Two candidates running for Dubuque County treasurer shared their qualifications and plans for the office if elected during a forum this week.
Democrat Angela Steffens and Republican Michael Clasen were featured at the Dubuque League of Women Voters forum held ahead of the June 7 primary election.
Laura McCarthy-Kohn, who will face Steffens in the primary for the Democratic nomination, did not attend the forum. Clasen is the only Republican running for the treasurer position. All three candidates will appear on the primary election ballot.
The winner of the election will step into a position that recently has been in flux. Longtime Treasurer Eric Stierman retired at the end of last year, and the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors appointed Randy Wedewer to serve through the November election. However, Wedewer resigned in February after he was arrested on a prostitution charge. Supervisors then appointed former County Auditor Denise Dolan to serve as treasurer until a new one is elected.
John Murphy, who is running unopposed for a third term as Dubuque County recorder, also spoke at the forum.
During the forum, Steffens and Clasen discussed their education and experience they believe qualifies them for the treasurer position.
Steffens, a deputy treasurer for the county treasurer’s office, pointed to her 18-year career at the Dubuque County Courthouse, including 11 years as a clerk at the treasurer’s office. She also worked in county zoning department for seven years and then transitioned three months ago to the deputy treasurer position. She holds a two-year accounting degree from Northeast Iowa Community College.
“I’m running because I have first-hand knowledge of the office and procedures, and I’m able to step into the treasurer’s position without any interruption,” Steffens said.
Clasen, a commercial banker with Dubuque Bank and Trust, said his 15 years of experience in private sector banking and master’s degree in business administration from University of Dubuque give him the experience to properly manage the treasurer’s office. He also pointed to the leadership skills he developed while serving in the Marine Corps from 1998 to 2006.
“By serving as a squad leader, mentoring and leading 14 troops in a combat zone, I gained invaluable leadership skills that taught me to lead from the front,” Clasen said.
Clasen said that if elected, he will promote transparency and visibility at the treasurer’s office and collaboration with other county offices.
“What we’re going to see is, each department is going to become a better steward for the county,” he said.
Steffens said she will prioritize training and maintaining an adequate workforce at the treasurer’s office, along with promoting clear communication with residents.
“It is their money they are giving us, so we want to definitely make sure they know exactly where it is going,” she said.
