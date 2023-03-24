Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Three Dubuque county entities received awards this week at a state tourism conference.
The Field of Dreams movie site, Travel Dubuque and Voices Productions each were recognized by the Iowa Tourism Office at the 2023 Iowa Tourism Conference in Des Moines, according to a press release.
Awards were given in 13 categories, with winners for metro and rural areas in each category.
The Field of Dreams in Dyersville, which has hosted two Major League Baseball games in the past two years, received the award for Outstanding Lodging Property in the rural category.
Meanwhile, Travel Dubuque and Voices Productions took home the People’s Choice Award, which was decided based on votes from conference attendees.
