Three Dubuque county entities received awards this week at a state tourism conference.

The Field of Dreams movie site, Travel Dubuque and Voices Productions each were recognized by the Iowa Tourism Office at the 2023 Iowa Tourism Conference in Des Moines, according to a press release.

