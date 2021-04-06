PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A longtime incumbent was re-elected today to a three-year term on the Platteville Common Council.
Ken Kilian received 178 votes for the District 4 seat, while Lynne Parrott received 139 votes.
Kilian, 86, is a retired agronomy professor who has served on the council since the mid-1980s, with occasional gaps. He has said he wants the city to prioritize attracting residents with well-paying jobs and hopes to see a new fire station constructed.
Two candidates ran unopposed for Platteville Common Council seats -- Council President Barb Daus in District 3 and incumbent Jason Artz to retain his at-large seat.