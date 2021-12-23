LANCASTER, Wis. — After about three years of study, Grant County supervisors are poised to move forward with the crux of a nearly $16 million project to upgrade the county’s aging emergency communications system.
County supervisors this week unanimously approved the borrowing of up to $11 million to acquire land and construct 10 radio towers, as well as contract with Marshalltown, Iowa, emergency communications company Racom to oversee the project.
“The driver and the urgency behind this whole project is the current system is in really bad shape,” said Terry Brennan, Racom’s vice president. “It doesn’t allow the officers in the fire department to feel the safety of knowing that at the other end of the lifeline that the dispatchers can hear the officers. It’s a life-and-death situation.”
By locking in rates before the end of 2021, construction would cost about $8.7 million, but the supervisors added to the budget contingency funding and carryover expenses from previous phases of the project that included the construction of a communications tower in Lancaster.
The project also includes a 172-mile loop of fiber-optic cables that will circumnavigate the county and will accommodate broadband speeds of 80 gigabits per second. The county also intends to lease extra fibers on the loop to private internet service providers to fund the infrastructure’s upkeep.
Construction would occur in stages, first targeting sites in Boscobel, Fennimore, Muscoda and Platteville, where the fiber is being installed first.
“We want to be able to break ground in the spring,” said County Board Chairman Bob Keeney. “By next fall, it’s our hope that as the fiber continues to make progress, we can start lighting it in other areas.”
The tower network would take about three years to construct, with an anticipated in-service year of 2026.
The board authorized Sheriff Nate Dreckman to co-lead project management.
Progress has been made on acquiring the first four sites, but supervisors expressed concern that negotiations have been stymied by delays. Additionally, they were puzzled that the location of one tower would be in Clayton County, Iowa, across the Mississippi River from Cassville, Wis.
“Unfortunately, Grant County borders the Mississippi River,” Dreckman said. “With that comes bluffs and curves in the river.”
Racom staff explained that coverage to Grant County river towns was superior when a tower was placed in Iowa. The option also was cheaper compared to a Grant County location. More than 80 tower locations were considered.
“It can’t get any better,” Brennan said.
The county expects to pay roughly $10,000 to $20,000 per acre, but the expected land required for each tower would have to span little more than 75 square feet.
It is expected to take two to four months to acquire sites, which includes conducting an environmental study.