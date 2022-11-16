The Republican seeking to represent part of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives has secured a recount of votes from the Nov. 8 election after she came within 100 votes of the Democratic incumbent.

Republican Jennifer Smith received 6,066 votes in the election, just under the 6,160 votes received by incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, per unofficial election results. Isenhart and Smith are vying to represent Iowa House District 72, which will represent most of the western and northern areas of the city of Dubuque and north to the Dubuque County line.

