The Republican seeking to represent part of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives has secured a recount of votes from the Nov. 8 election after she came within 100 votes of the Democratic incumbent.
Republican Jennifer Smith received 6,066 votes in the election, just under the 6,160 votes received by incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, per unofficial election results. Isenhart and Smith are vying to represent Iowa House District 72, which will represent most of the western and northern areas of the city of Dubuque and north to the Dubuque County line.
Smith said Wednesday that the close results were why she requested a recount.
"It was close enough, I just think the voters and constituents deserve to know and have it verified," she said. "It’s just a transparency issue."
Isenhart was not immediately available for comment.
Smith requested recounts for Precincts 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, and 23. More than the 94-vote margin would have to be found in her favor to change the results of the election.
Dubuque County Deputy Commissioner of Elections Jenny Hillary said the race's slim vote margin was wide enough to not trigger an immediate recount, per state law. So, Smith had to pay a $150 bond to the secretary of state.
Smith and Isenhart both have named proxies to serve on a recount board, and those proxies have agreed on a third member. That board will have until Dec. 3 to finish the recount.
