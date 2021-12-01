The City of Dubuque recently received a financial reporting accolade for the 33rd consecutive year.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded Dubuque a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting, according to a press release.

The certificate recognizes Dubuque’s comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.

The release states that the certificate is the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Tags

Recommended for you