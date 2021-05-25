GUTTENBERG, Iowa -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Paul, Minn., district and the Guttenberg Heritage Society will hold a ceremony marking the reopening of the historic lockmaster house.
The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at 12 Lock and Dam Lane. The event also will be broadcast live at facebook.com/guttheritage.
The house has been undergoing rehabilitation work since June.
It was built in 1937 and 1938 and is the last remaining lockmaster residence in its original location on the Mississippi River. Lockmasters were required to live in these homes with their families from 1938 to 1971. A lockmaster lived at the Lock and Dam 10 lockmaster house until 1990.
The corps now leases the house to Guttenberg Heritage Society to operate as a museum.