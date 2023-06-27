Authorities said a driver who led them on a chase in Dubuque County parked and exited his vehicle without putting it into park, and the vehicle rolled backward and damaged a squad car.
Daniel P. Grubbe, 56, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Bellevue Heights Road on charges of eluding while participating in a felony, possession of cocaine-third or subsequent offense, possession of methamphetamine-third or subsequent offense and interference with official acts, as well as warrants charging parole violation and failure to appear.
Court documents state that two deputies in squad cars attempted to stop Grubbe’s vehicle on U.S. 52 South near Bellevue Heights Road to serve a warrant.
Grubbe drove from the scene, leading deputies onto Bellevue Heights before continuing back to U.S. 52, documents state. Grubbe ran a stop sign and turned onto Olde Massey Road, where he drove in the opposite lane of traffic several times, authorities said.
Grubbe ran the stop sign at Massey Station Road and drove “in excess of 60 mph in the 30-mph zone,” documents state.
Authorities deployed tire-deflation devices at Hilken Hill Road and U.S. 52. Grubbe ran another stop sign and continued to the parking lot of the former Lombardi’s General Store, documents state.
Grubbe stopped and exited his vehicle. He did not place his vehicle in park when he stopped and it rolled back into a deputy’s squad car, causing $1,000 in damage, authorities said.
Grubbe refused commands to get on the ground but was eventually taken into custody, documents state.
Authorities said a subsequent search of the area around Grubbe and his vehicle located methamphetamine and cocaine.