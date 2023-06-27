Authorities said a driver who led them on a chase in Dubuque County parked and exited his vehicle without putting it into park, and the vehicle rolled backward and damaged a squad car.

Daniel P. Grubbe, 56, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Bellevue Heights Road on charges of eluding while participating in a felony, possession of cocaine-third or subsequent offense, possession of methamphetamine-third or subsequent offense and interference with official acts, as well as warrants charging parole violation and failure to appear.

