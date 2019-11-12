Ticket sales for the upcoming Women Lead Change Dubuque Conference close on Thursday.
The one-day conference will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Grand River Center. Tickets are $185 per person and are available at wlcglobal.org/events/2019-dubuque-conference/.
Speakers include Carly Fiorina, former chairwoman and CEO of Hewlett-Packard, Joy Bauer, nutrition and health expert for the Today show, and Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change and a former television anchor and reporter.
The event also includes a panel discussion featuring Dubuque leaders Joyce Connors, Nicole Gantz, Jade Romagna, and Nicole Salazar.