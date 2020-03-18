MENOMINEE, Ill. – Two people were injured in a rollover crash Tuesday in Jo Daviess County.
Cesar Vega-Gonzalez, 22, and Juana Vega-Gonzalez, 43, both of Burbank, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a press release issued today by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 20 near North Imbus Lane near Menominee. The release states that Cesar Vega-Gonzalez was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a curve. It left the roadway, rolled over and struck a guardrail.