PEOSTA, Iowa — In an effort to aid in the development of an expansive student housing project, Peosta City Council members on Tuesday set a public hearing to discuss a tax-abatement agreement with the project’s developer.
The council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, before approving a 10-year tax abatement as part of the city’s development agreement with College Suites LLC. The first five years of the agreement, the developer will be completely exempt from paying taxes on the property and from year six through eight, 70% of the taxes will be exempt. For the remaining two years, 60% of the taxes will be exempt.
City Administrator Whitney Baethke said this incentive model is specific to the project. The city is still deciding how it wants to financially incentivize other multi-residential projects as it continues to develop.
“We believe this project specifically is something we are confident in, and I think everybody is in agreement with that,” she said. “I think there will be a lot of discussions in the near future of how higher-density living can play well with the rest of the community, and that is something we really look forward to hashing out and discussing over the next six months.”
Wes Schulte, of College Suites LLC, who is developing the 2.75 acres of land on the west end of the NICC campus, said the building will include 82 units as well as a commons area. Work for the project is expected to begin this spring.
“I am looking forward to the impact that this project will have not only on NICC but the community of Peosta in general, and (I’m) looking forward to sharing more details in the very near future,” he said.
In other discussion, the City Council discussed a future wetland project that would be paid for in part by a state-funded grant awarded to the city when it began the wastewater project.
“When (the state’s) tech experts were here, we identified some water quality projects,” Baethke said. “This was identified as a flood control and water quality project. We are developing so quickly that something we are commonly concerned about is where all the water will go.”
The wetland would potentially be located on about 15 acres on the west side of Cox Springs Road and would include greenways, walking trails, a pond for kayaking and fishing.
Baethke said it would cost about $2 million to complete the wetland, but the project is still in the discussion stages.
“A project like this is years down the road, but as we are doing comprehensive planning we are looking at years down the road,” she said. “This is really just the first step in accessing the feasibility in a project like this.”