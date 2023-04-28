MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Delaware County Board of Supervisors this week voted, 3-0, to approve the sale of the courthouse annex to Milestones Group, a CPA and investment firm, for $401,000.

Supervisors purchased the Manchester building from Community Savings Bank in 2017 for $599,000. At the time, plans called for remodeling the space to accommodate early voting from the auditor’s office as well as designing a meeting room for the training of election workers. Voting access would have been on the main floor, making it handicap accessible.

