MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Delaware County Board of Supervisors this week voted, 3-0, to approve the sale of the courthouse annex to Milestones Group, a CPA and investment firm, for $401,000.
Supervisors purchased the Manchester building from Community Savings Bank in 2017 for $599,000. At the time, plans called for remodeling the space to accommodate early voting from the auditor’s office as well as designing a meeting room for the training of election workers. Voting access would have been on the main floor, making it handicap accessible.
Remodeling work was to include a new office layout, a new basement remodel and new exterior improvement. In addition, mechanical, electrical and plumbing updates were planned.
Recommended for you
That all changed in 2020 when remodeling bids came in. An inspection by the State Fire Marshal Division determined the building would need an updated sprinkler system throughout the building, including the basement, and remodeling bids ballooned to $1 million.
Mike Downs, who attended the meeting, asked during a public hearing if engineers on the project have been held accountable.
“Has anybody gone back to the engineering companies for a surety bond based on questions you asked?” Downs said. “If there is money to be recaptured, that should be looked into. I don’t think you started out trying to fail, and I don’t believe (the supervisors) set out with the intention of failing. This snuck up on them. Should it have? No. The engineering group they hired should have known this and should have advised them accordingly.”
Downs added he thought the sale was a good thing, based on the building being back on the tax rolls.
According to online property records, the building, located at 201 E. Main St., has an assessed value of $540,400. While 2023 values are not yet certified, that number is down from the 2022 assessed value of $808,100.
A question about how the valuation went down drew a response from Supervisor Pete Buschmann.
“We did have this thing called COVID-19, and commercial property took a beating,” Buschmann said. “Commercial properties are not worth now what they were before COVID. That’s just a fact. We have no control over what the building is assessed at.”
Following the meeting, Supervisor Chair Jeff Madlom said: “I can tell you the whole board is disappointed how this came out. The intention was right. We had people tell us originally this was the right way to proceed.”
Madlom also responded to an accusation made during the hearing that supervisors aren’t fiscally responsible.
“I know that people criticize us that we are not cautious with spending,” Madlom said. “I think our county is as fiscally responsible as any county. We only have one bond, for the jail and sheriff’s office. But at this time, we think it’s best to move on and sell the property. They (Milestones Group) are a progressive company and will do great in that building. We will move on. If there was a mistake, it’s on us and we will try better next time. But don’t ever think this board is not fiscally responsible. We take our jobs incredibly seriously and we will continue to do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.