Dubuque City Council is looking to once again pursue constructing additional sidewalks on John F. Kennedy Road.
Last week, City Council members voted, 7-0, to direct the city to bring an updated project proposal for installing sidewalks on both sides of JFK, from the intersection with Asbury Road to the intersection with the Northwest Arterial. While there are some sections of sidewalk along the roadway, several portions have none.
The same project was previously voted down by the City Council in 2018 on a 5-2 vote, with former City Council Members Luis Del Toro and Jake Rios opposing the measure. The project required a unanimous vote because of neighbors’ opposition.
The original project, which would have seen 4-foot-wide sidewalks installed along JFK on both sides of the street, was estimated to cost about $366,000, which would have been paid for proportionately by all impacted property owners.
The project was met with a mixture of support and opposition, with those supporting it arguing it would greatly improve safety on the roadway for pedestrians, while the opposition spoke out against being required to pay for public sidewalks.
On Monday, though, several City Council members expressed strongly their desire to see the sidewalks installed.
“I still have witnessed people walking in the street,” said Mayor Roy Buol. “I think it’s a project that is way past time being done.”
Buol noted that some residents along the Northwest Arterial-Asbury Road stretch of JFK have had sidewalks privately installed since the 2018 project failed to pass.
City Council Member Laura Roussell said she also was concerned about the potential safety risk of not having sidewalks in all areas along the road.
“This is a safety hazard for pedestrians,” Roussell said. “No one wants an accident or a death on their conscience.”
City Council Member David Resnick also expressed his concerns over the safety risks to pedestrians on JFK.
“It is clear that sidewalks on JFK are essential,” Resnick said. “The sooner the better.”
City Council Member Ric Jones said that property owners required to pay for the sidewalks could have likely built them for cheaper if they had voluntarily hired private contractors instead of forcing the city to do the project.
“One of the concerns was that it is going to cost a lot of money,” Jones said. “If the homeowners got together and hired a contractor, or if a homeowner hires a contractor, it’s going to cost them a lot less money versus if we do it for them.”