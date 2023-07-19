A Dubuque man faces felony hate crime charges after police said he used racial epithets multiple times while swinging a flashlight at a group of teenagers Monday night outside a Dubuque grocery store.

Bob E. Phillips, 56, of 705 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon-violation of individual rights and single counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

Recommended for you