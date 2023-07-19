A Dubuque man faces felony hate crime charges after police said he used racial epithets multiple times while swinging a flashlight at a group of teenagers Monday night outside a Dubuque grocery store.
Bob E. Phillips, 56, of 705 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon-violation of individual rights and single counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon-violation of individual rights is a Class D felony in Iowa, punishable by up to five years in prison.
Court documents state that officers responded at approximately 7:20 p.m. to Eagle Country Market, 1800 Elm St., for a report of a disturbance involving juveniles and a man outside the store’s entrance.
Four juveniles, ages 15, 14, 13 and 12, told police that they arrived at Eagles to get some food when Phillips confronted them at the entrance.
The juveniles told police that Phillips yelled a racial epithet at the juveniles multiple times and threw a lit cigarette in their direction before pulling a flashlight from the right side of his body and swinging it at the juveniles.
One of the juveniles called his mother to come to the store to help them. Phillips then quickly threw away the flashlight and fled the scene.
A witness later told police that she believed Phillips was the primary aggressor in the disturbance.
Police said traffic camera footage confirmed the disturbance occurring outside the store.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said assault in violation of individual rights falls under the category of hate crimes in Iowa.
“That means he was targeting (the juveniles) due to them being part of a protected class,” Welsh said.
Welsh said Iowa’s protected classes are certain groups of individuals who are protected by the state’s anti-discrimination laws, including minorities.