People flocked to Delaware County parks and preserves in 2020 to camp and recreate.
According to Garlyn Glanz, director of Delaware County Conservation Department, usage in the parks reached numbers not seen previously.
“In campgrounds located at Bailey’s Ford, Turtle Creek Park, Coffins Grove Park and Twin Bridges Park, there was a huge increase,” he said. “In fact, it was an all-time record for the number of camping units or people that paid to stay overnight in the county parks compared to any other year in the history of our existence since 1960.”
Glanz attributed the increase to the pandemic.
“As a result of COVID-19, people were really wanting to get out in the open space of the county park system and just enjoy the outdoors instead of trying to stay at home,” he said.
Glanz expects to see heavy usage again in 2021.
“COVID-19 has not subsided to the point of people returning to some of their other interests yet,” he said. “And it’s also possible folks who hadn’t utilized the park system will come back simply because they found it enjoyable. We had several comments from people who said they hadn’t visited a county park in a number of years and were pleasantly surprised by many of the improvements or developments.”