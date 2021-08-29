About 50 people gathered midday Saturday at the Bee Branch Creek amphitheater in Dubuque to show their support for voting rights.
The March On For Voting Rights Rally began with dozens of people marching over from Comiskey Park, bearing signs proclaiming “Protect voting rights” and “March on against voter suppression.”
The event was part of a national movement of marches held Saturday in other cities focused on voting rights. The Dubuque march was organized by Indivisible Dubuque, League of Women Voters and the Dubuque chapter of the NAACP.
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto, a Democrat, invited the audience to ask questions about voting, particularly questions related to recent changes to early voting. Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, also added information throughout a question-and-answer session.
In March, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law shortening the early voting period from 29 to 20 days, limiting who can pick up and drop off another person’s absentee ballot, requiring mail-in ballots to arrive by 8 p.m. on election night and changing penalties for election misconduct by county auditors. The law passed with only Republican votes.
Though supporters of the changes have said they are intended to improve election security and cut down on fraud, Dragotto and many attendees disagreed, saying that the changes suppress voting by giving voters less time and fewer options to cast a ballot.
Dragotto said Saturday’s event is an example of what his office is doing to try to ensure that voters have the information they need to navigate the changes.
Dragotto will be visiting with both Republican and Democratic community groups and sharing information on social media.
“It’s exactly what we did today — show up and talk to the citizens in the county, regardless of party, to let people know, ‘Here are the major changes, here’s where you need to go, here are the new dates, and then correct any misinformation’,” Dragotto said. “...That’s really our greatest charge at this point.”
Before the event, attendees took turns introducing themselves and explaining why they came.
Attendee Suellen Flynn told the crowd about how important mail-in voting is to her son, who can’t always vote in person due to health issues.
Father and son Bill and Kyle Stumpf came to shed light on voting rights for individuals with disabilities. Kyle, who has Down syndrome, votes in every major election.
Sister Mary Lee Cox, a teacher at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Resurrection Elementary School, wanted to show her support for voting rights.
“I’ve been teaching for 50 years and I want my students to know when they turn 18, they can register to vote,” she said, explaining that she often works with immigrant children and their families who are interested in participating, but don’t always know how.
Antonio Mouzon, a personal empowerment instructor at the University of Dubuque, shared his story with the crowd and talked about the importance of ensuring everyone in the community is informed on important issues.
Mouzon told the crowd he comes from a “low-socioeconomic” background where he was raised in a single-parent household for most of his life.
“I grew up where the conversation of voting was not a priority at the dinner table,” Mouzon said. “We had to think about how to get to the next day... not my entire childhood, but a lot of my childhood.”
Mouzon encouraged the crowd to speak with and involve their friends and neighbors.
“My message today revolves around this idea of the importance of relationships and bringing people to these educational settings because education is power,” Mouzon said.