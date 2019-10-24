A Dubuque entrepreneur is using her family’s difficult journey to raise funds and show support for those who have traveled a similar path.
Marissa Hoffmann, co-owner of Dubuque-based retailer The Midwest Girl, recently released a limited-edition T-shirt that will raise money for the local chapter of March of Dimes.
The shirt bears the words “Midwest Mama” and features a rainbow set against a purple backdrop. Each element of the shirt was inspired by Hoffmann’s journey or the organization she aims to support.
Hoffmann and her husband, Kane, welcomed their first child, a girl, earlier this year. The prior year, however, they experienced an early pregnancy loss.
Rainbow baby is the term for a child born to a couple who previously lost a baby during birth or infancy. The purple backdrop is a nod to March of Dimes, which frequently uses the color in its promotional materials.
Hoffmann launched the “Midwest Mama” T-shirt on Oct. 15, which is recognized as Pregnancy and Infant loss Remembrance Day. Sales of the shirts will continue through Monday, Oct. 28.
“I was moved to tears as I saw all the sales that were coming in,” Hoffmann said. “There were a number of women that wrote messages when they made their orders. It was all very humbling.”
After the Hoffmanns lost their first child, Hoffmann wrote extensively about her experience on social media.
She was compelled to discuss the issues because miscarriage is something “that isn’t usually talked about,” she said.
Up to 25% of clinically recognized pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the American Pregnancy Association. However, many families suffer through the experience in silence and secrecy.
Hoffmann figured that telling her story could provide some degree of relief to others.
“It was nerve-wracking to share, but it was amazing to see how much support I received,” Hoffmann recalled.
Hoffmann said she is excited to collaborate with the local March of Dimes organization. Through the process, she’s gained a broader understanding of what the organization does.
“I always thought (March of Dimes) was just for premature babies, but it provides so much more,” Hoffmann said. “It supports life-saving research, technology, tools and screenings that we need for healthy pregnancies.”
Kaley Rigdon, development manager at the local March of Dimes chapter, said it is “an honor” to partner with Midwest Girl on the project. Funds will support hospitals throughout the Midwest.
“We are trying to better understand what causes miscarriage or infant loss and determine, ‘Is there something we can do about it?’” she said. “We want to figure out what can we do to treat those things and prevent them from happening.”
Hoffmann said the T-shirt sale is close to reaching its fundraising goal of $2,000. Shirts can be ordered at https://bit.ly/2Mc02Ee.
Rigdon, meanwhile, explained that the campaign is about more than merely raising money.
“She is using her story to help families everywhere,” said Rigdon. “That speaks volumes about her character.”