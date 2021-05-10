MAQUOKETA, Iowa — After 64 years together, Wayne and Barbara Mayberry have a simple philosophy behind their successful marriage.
“Loving each other to start with and staying in love is just the way it’s been,” Barbara said.
Wayne, now 85, and Barbara, 83, met on a Saturday night on Main Street in Maquoketa when a friend introduced them. They began dating after Barbara graduated from high school, while Wayne was a student at the University of Iowa.
The two were married in Delmar on Dec. 30, 1956, and have lived in Maquoketa since. They still reside in the house they purchased in 1963. It’s where they raised their three children: Brenda Toth, Lori Johnson and Steve Mayberry.
Barbara was a secretary in the Maquoketa Community School District for more than 30 years, and Wayne worked in the water softening business for 41 years.
“I think he missed about five days of work in 41 years,” Johnson said of her father. “He was just an amazing person ... and really instilled in us (children) the ethics and work integrity that we have to this day.”
Wayne and Barbara kept busy by attending the sporting events and musical performances in which their children participated. From football to wrestling, from cheerleading to band and chorus, they prioritized their kids’ activities and formed friendships that still persist today.
“We had lots of events to go to, and I still see all their friends around town,” Barbara said. “It’s wonderful to see them and know them and keep the connections with all of those kids that I knew so well way back when.”
Johnson, who lives in Maquoketa near her parents, said she always appreciated their commitment to her and her siblings’ activities.
“My parents are just the most supportive people to me and my siblings that we could ever ask for,” she said. “Throughout our lives, whatever we have wanted to try or endeavor or change, they’ve always been there for us and have been our greatest cheerleaders along the way, and with their grandchildren, they’re the same way.”
Barbara and Wayne have seven grandchildren, along with one great-grandchild and another on the way. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has limited their time with family, they look forward to resuming their frequent visits and reunions.
“I used to call it ‘Grandma’s summer camp,’” said Barbara. “(The grandchildren) would come here and stay for a week or so, and we’d do all sorts of things: go to the caves, go to the drive-in. They still talk about that.”
In addition to their family activities, Barbara is involved with the Jackson County Genealogical Chapter and serves on the board of the Mount Hope Cemetery Association. Wayne works with the county’s Pioneer Cemetery Commission and continues to help on the Mayberry family farm, which he and his brother purchased after their parents and uncle passed away.
The couple also enjoys traveling, having taken several bus trips and visited destinations including Florida, Washington, D.C., and Canada. Barbara and oldest daughter Brenda also visited the countries of Israel and Jordan.
“We enjoy going on these traveling events with some friends that we grew up with,” Wayne said. “We’ve had good health, and I think that helps to have a good marriage. That way you can do things together.”
Barbara said the pair strived to find a balance between togetherness and personal activities, something that Johnson particularly admires in her parents’ relationship.
“They have their own interests — Mom has the genealogy stuff, and Dad has the farm — but they also do a lot of work together,” Johnson said. “(I learned) a lot just seeing that togetherness and how well they work together and talk things through and get through anything that ever came up.”
Wayne and Barbara agreed that their six-decade-plus relationship owes much to determination and compromise.
“You have to give and take a lot,” Barbara said. “It seems like maybe it’s too easy to call it quits in today’s world, whereas when we got married, it was for better or for worse, for richer or for poorer. You took those vows pretty much to heart.
“Whatever we did, it worked.”