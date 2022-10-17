Dubuque’s mayor is offering residents a chance to hear his State of the City address in person later this month, after previously delivering the speech at a private event.

Brad Cavanagh will again deliver the address at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the Dubuque City Council Chambers, located on the second floor of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.