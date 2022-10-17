Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque’s mayor is offering residents a chance to hear his State of the City address in person later this month, after previously delivering the speech at a private event.
Brad Cavanagh will again deliver the address at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the Dubuque City Council Chambers, located on the second floor of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.
Cavanagh will provide a detailed overview of recent city accomplishments, current initiatives and upcoming projects. He also will review current challenges facing the community.
The address first was delivered at a recent private event held by Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. The public can attend the Oct. 24 delivering of the address for free.
The speech also will be broadcast live on CityChannel Dubuque (Mediacom channels 8 and 117.2) and livestreamed at cityofdubuque.org/livestream and on the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofDubuque.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.