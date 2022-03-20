Anne Kruse and Jacque Mettille spent part of today strolling around what felt like center stage for the first day of spring.
“We were hearing the birds and seeing the squirrels,” Mettille said as the Dubuque friends walked along the paths of the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. “Everybody was coming out of hibernation.”
Spring officially arrived around 10:30 a.m. today in Dubuque.
Kruse said she enjoys spending time at the arboretum because the site “is good for the soul and good physically.”
“It gives you an opportunity to engage all five of your senses,” she said.
Dubuque’s midday temperature shot up to the mid-50s as the friends walked around the arboretum under cloudless blue skies.
“It was great seeing the sun,” Mettille said.
With the arrival of spring, the Dubuque area advanced beyond a winter season that – while relatively light on snowfall – had its share of bone-chilling temperatures.
“We didn’t have a lot of moisture but we did have the typical ups and downs on temperatures,” said Andy Ervin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
During what climatologists define as “meteorological winter” – December 2020 through February – Dubuque only received 21 inches of snow.
“We definitely had far less snow compared to normal,” Ervin said.
The 21-inch total is nearly 14 inches below normal and less than half of what Dubuque received in the period of December 2019 through February 2020, when 52 inches of snow fell. Another 5 inches of snow fell this month in Dubuque.
Precipitation chances this week likely will arrive in the form of rain, Ervin said.
“The upcoming system will be good news in terms of our drought situation,” he said.
A federal drought monitor report issued Tuesday indicates much of the tri-state is experiencing “moderate” drought conditions because of a dry fall and the relative low snowfall amounts.
This past winter saw the coldest temperatures in January, when five days saw high temperatures only reach the single digits in Dubuque, and the city posted an average temperature for the month of 13.1 degrees, almost 6 degrees below normal.
Looking ahead, Ervin said the climate outlook for April through June points toward more warmth.
“We’re looking at a chance for above-normal temperatures,” he said.
Monday, March 21 could provide a taste of the warm wave. Forecasters say Dubuque’s high temperature could reach 69 degrees.